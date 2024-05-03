Overcast 50°

Burglar Stole Jewelry, Cash After Climbing Through Window Of Philly Home: PD

City police are looking for a suspect in connection with a break-in at a Philadelphia home. 

Suspect photo

Suspect photo

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Authorities said the pictured man climbed through the rear window of a residence on the 2100 block of Walnut Street just after midnight on April 23.

He stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry, purses, and perfume, according to investigators. 

He was wearing a dark jacket, a gray shirt with the words “Real Men Rock Pink” on the front, gray pants, and gray shoes, they added. 

Anyone with information can call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website. 

