Bogus Pizza Deliveryman Targeted Abington Asian-American Home In 'Disturbing' Trend: Police

Fredy Alexander Beltran-Ortiz, a 25-year-old Queens, NY resident, was slapped with five felony burglary-related charges on Monday, Aug. 14, Abington police said.

Beltran-Ortiz participated in the "disturbing crime trend" of "targeting the homes of Asian-American business owners due to the stereotype that Asian business owners have items of high value in their homes, investigators said.

The thieves, Abington police say, have been known to "case" Asian-American-owned businesses and stalk the owners to learn their daily schedules and where they live.

"While the victims are at work on a future day, the suspects will break into their homes to steal cash and valuables," APD wrote. "This is a crime trend that is occurring throughout the country."

Beltran-Ortiz is charged in connection with an Aug. 9, 2022 break-in at a Huntingdon Valley home.

While the homeowners were working at their Philadelphia business, police said Beltran-Ortiz and two other masked men showed up posing as delivery drivers to confirm the home was empty before forcing their way inside. They made off with more than $10,000 cash, jewelry, a child's violin, and a piggy bank, according to detectives.

Beltran-Ortiz was identified as a suspect using DNA evidence from the home, and was arrested by New York authorities in July, APD said.

After his extradition to Montgomery County, state court records show the 25-year-old was released on 10 percent of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

