Bar Fight Leaves Ardmore Man, 31, Dead In Lower Merion: DA

Michael Thomas Sides, of Ardmore, was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed at Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 in Lower Merion, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Sides was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m., Steele said alongside Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath.

Early indications are the stabbing occurred following an earlier altercation in a nearby bar. There was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

