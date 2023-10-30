Ax-Wielding Driver Rammed Car In Upper Merion, Police Say

The victim called authorities around 9 p.m. and said she was being followed and rammed by a gold SUV on Route 23 near the Valley Forge Towers, police said.

While officers were dispatched to locate the SUV, the victim told police the aggressor was now "armed with some sort of ax" and was "actively fighting with (her) male friend," according to UMPD.

The men in the SUV fled the Valley Forge Towers but were spotted by Upper Merion detectives as they turned onto Route 23, police said.

The empty sheath for a hatchet was found on the center console in their SUV, while the ax itself was found ditched near Valley Forge Towers, "where it had been discarded after the altercation," said authorities.

One of the men in the SUV was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related counts, UMPD said.

His name was not released but police said he and the victim know each other.

