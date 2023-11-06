Assault At Philly House Party Left Woman With Concussion, Broken Bones: PD

It happened after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 28. The victim was celebrating at a residence on the 1500 block of Ingersoll Street when a group of people assaulted her, according to investigators.

Police said the woman, 21, was treated for a concussion, a broken nose, and a broken wrist, "along with other bodily injuries."

Police have released a still image of one of the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or can identify the suspect is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

