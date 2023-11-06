Mostly Cloudy 53°

Assault At Philly House Party Left Woman With Concussion, Broken Bones: PD

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked at a Philadelphia house party last month, authorities say. 

Suspect in the Oct. 28 assault on Ingersoll Street.

Suspect in the Oct. 28 assault on Ingersoll Street. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 28. The victim was celebrating at a residence on the 1500 block of Ingersoll Street when a group of people assaulted her, according to investigators. 

Police said the woman, 21, was treated for a concussion, a broken nose, and a broken wrist, "along with other bodily injuries."

Police have released a still image of one of the suspects. 

Anyone who witnessed the assault or can identify the suspect is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

