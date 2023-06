Mark Perkins, 65, is accused of causing a house fire on West Cliveden Street on March 1, the department said in a release.

The fire was extinguished without injuries but not before it damaged two neighboring homes, authorities wrote.

Perkins is described as 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the department's website.

