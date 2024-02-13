Abington School Resource Officer Charged With Institutional Sexual Assault: DA

Jordan Jones, 29, of Horsham, is charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering welfare, and related counts, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the 17-year-old student told an Abington High School Counselor that she had an ongoing sexual relationship with Jones dating back to November 2023. She told investigators she and the officer had met "numerous times" and "engaged in sexual activity" at his Horsham home, according to the release.

Jones, a full-time officer with Abington Police, was placed on administrative leave with intent to dismiss on Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, authorities said.

Magisterial District Judge John D. Kessler set Jones' bail at $50,000 with conditions that he not contact the victim, her family, or go to the school, the DA's Office said. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

