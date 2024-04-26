The school resource officer called for backup around 1:20 p.m. when two fighting students "became physical with the police officer and school staff," the department said in a release.

Three students were arrested, one of whom took an ambulance to the hospital for a minor injury, authorities said.

A pocket knife was displayed during the incidents but not used, they continued.

"Soon after the incident, misinformation surfaced that there was a stabbing at the school," Abington police said in the release.

"The investigation revealed that a pocket knife was present during the altercation but was discarded by the student before any assault had occurred. The knife was not the cause of the student’s injuries."

"All of the students involved in the incident had mutually entered into the respective altercations," police said.

One student was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, police said. Another was charged with the same offenses plus possession of a weapon on school property.

Both will be detained at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Center, officials said.

The third student was charged with simple assault and released to a parent.

