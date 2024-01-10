Abington Bank Robbers Slam Into Police Car During Getaway, Authorities Say

It began when the suspects robbed a bank on the 1300 block of Old York Road around 3:30 p.m., Abington police wrote in a release.

A short time later, officers near the corner of Meetinghouse and Fox Chase roads spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle's description, authorities said.

The suspects sped away when police tried to pull them over, "causing several minor accidents" before crashing into a squad car, according to the department.

They tried to flee on foot but were arrested a short time later, police said. The money from the bank robbery and a handgun were also recovered, the release says.

Authorities did not name the suspects or announce any charges as of Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10.

