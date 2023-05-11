7-Year-Old Among Four Shot In North Philadelphia: Police

It happened in Ogontz section, on the 5900 block of North 21st Street, just before 6 p.m., the department said.

A male victim was declared dead at the scene, police wrote. The 7-year-old, who as struck in the upper thigh, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center along with two other victims, they continued.

Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Police have not said if an arrest was made or a weapon recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.