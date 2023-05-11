Partly Cloudy 79°

7-Year-Old Among Four Shot In North Philadelphia: Police

Four people were shot — including a 7-year-old child — in North Philadelphia on Thursday, May 11, city police told Daily Voice. 

Scene from the May 11 shooting in Ogontz, Philadelphia.
Scene from the May 11 shooting in Ogontz, Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened in Ogontz section, on the 5900 block of North 21st Street, just before 6 p.m., the department said. 

A male victim was declared dead at the scene, police wrote. The 7-year-old, who as struck in the upper thigh, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center along with two other victims, they continued. 

Their conditions were not immediately clear. 

Police have not said if an arrest was made or a weapon recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

