3 Men Carjack Woman Near Temple University

It happened on the 1500 block of Fontain Street a little after midnight, the department said.

The victim was walking to her 2017 Subaru Impreza when three men grabbed her by the neck and pinned her up against her car, investigators said. She managed to slip away, but the suspects made off with her car and some of her belongings, police said.

The woman "suffered a laceration to her right elbow" but declined medical care, they added.

Her vehicle was located a few blocks away on Hagert Street later on Sunday, though no arrests have been made as of Monday, Aug. 7, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.