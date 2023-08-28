21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In MontCo Crash: Police

It happened on the 3500 block of Bethlehem Pike near Township Line Road, Hatfield police said.

The motorcyclist and a 66-year-old Souderton driver in a Dodge Ram 1500 collided just after 8:30 p.m., authorities said. The 21-year-old was airlifted to a nearby trauma center before succumbing to their injuries.

Police did not name the victim, and the 66-year-old's condition was not reported by authorities.

Hilltown Township police, Hatfield Fire Company, Colmar Fire Company, Perseverance Fire Company, and the Volunteer Medical Service Corps also responded to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hatfield PD at 215-855-0903 or email policetips@hatfield.org.

