18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Off-Duty Cop In Philadelphia

Nakeem Wilson of Philadelphia is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related counts, city police told Daily Voice.

The department previously said that an officer and a man on a scooter exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident in Roxborough late on Thursday, June 8.

Now, investigators say it began when the off-duty officer spotted Wilson "operating a black scooter recklessly" on the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue.

The officer "rolled down his window so the male could see his police uniform" and "words were exchanged," authorities said. But during the conversation, police claim Wilson "reached towards his waistband," took out a handgun, and fired at the officer.

The policeman suffered an "apparent graze wound" on his right side but was able to return fire, authorities said. The suspect left his scooter behind and fled the scene, they added.

The officer was treated at Roxborough Hospital and later released.

Wilson was arrested without incident, police said. At his Roxborough-Manayunk home, investigators said they found two "privately-manufactured firearms."

The 18-year-old is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.