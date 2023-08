It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, the department said. The victim, 14, was on the 1800 block of North 20th Street when he was shot in the back and chest.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle, they added.

Officers working the scene Sunday said they found no weapon. No arrests had been reported as of midday Monday, Aug. 14.

