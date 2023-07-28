Victim Dies From Wound Years After Allentown Shooting: Coroner

Roniel O. Santos-Rivera of Plymouth Meeting was shot in the head on the 1200 block of West Linden Street on Aug. 21, 2021, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 27, he died of complications from that wound at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. He was 29.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, his death remains under investigation by Allentown police and county detectives. No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.