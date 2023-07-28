Fair 80°

Victim Dies From Wound Years After Allentown Shooting: Coroner

The victim in a 2021 Allentown shooting died from his wounds this week in what the Lehigh County Coroner's Office has ruled as a homicide. 

Roniel O. Santos-Rivera of Plymouth Meeting was shot in the head on the 1200 block of West Linden Street on Aug. 21, 2021, authorities said. 

On Thursday, July 27, he died of complications from that wound at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. He was 29. 

In addition to the Coroner's Office, his death remains under investigation by Allentown police and county detectives. No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. 

