Two 'Upper-Level' Lehigh Drug Dealers Nabbed In $1.5M Fentanyl Bust: AG

Wilson Jose Rosario, 33, and Luis Manuel Ventura, 21 — both alleged by prosecutors to be "upper-level" traffickers — were taken into custody by a team of city, county, and state authorities on Saturday, Aug. 26, officials said.

Officers, detectives, and agents with the AG's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation claimed to seize 11 pounds of fentanyl, or "nearly 165,000 doses of the deadly drug," prosecutors said.

Also recovered were "packaging materials" including respirators, scales, and vacuum sealers- along with $3,400 in cash, the AG's Office said.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug that plagues nearly every community, and presents a clear risk to families and individuals across the Commonwealth,” wrote AG Michelle Henry in a statement.

"A strong collaboration between my office, Lehigh County law enforcement, and the Allentown police department, netted two high-level traffickers and thousands of doses of this poison.”

Both men are being held at the county lockup in lieu of $600,000 bonds, and each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1.

