Troopers Seek Serial Wallet Thief In Lehigh County

The pictured man is accused of taking the wallet from a Costco shopper's purse on Friday, Feb. 23. Authorities believe he went to the nearby Target at 749 North Krocks Road and used the victim's credit card to buy $2,500 of American Express and MasterCard gift cards.

He's also a suspect in three similar incidents at Lower Macungie retail stores, including:

At Costco on Sept. 8, 2023

At Walmart on Feb. 3

At Walmart on Feb. 16

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PSP's Fogelsville Station at (610) 395-1438.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.