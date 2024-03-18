Overcast 44°

Troopers Seek Serial Wallet Thief In Lehigh County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect in a series of wallet thefts at Lower Macungie stores. 

Suspect and suspect vehicle

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop M
Mac Bullock
The pictured man is accused of taking the wallet from a Costco shopper's purse on Friday, Feb. 23. Authorities believe he went to the nearby Target at 749 North Krocks Road and used the victim's credit card to buy $2,500 of American Express and MasterCard gift cards. 

He's also a suspect in three similar incidents at Lower Macungie retail stores, including: 

  • At Costco on Sept. 8, 2023
  • At Walmart on Feb. 3
  • At Walmart on Feb. 16 

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PSP's Fogelsville Station at (610) 395-1438.

