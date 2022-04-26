Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Traffic Delays On I-78 In Lehigh Valley: PD

A tractor-trailer rollover crash caused traffic delays Tuesday afternoon on I-78 in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

The wreck was reported around 12:40 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at mile marker 61 in Upper Saucon Township, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The left lane was closed and traffic was moving in the right lane, he said.

A 511PA traffic camera shows the trailer on the ground blocking the left and middle lanes.

A tow truck was on the scene as of 2 p.m.

