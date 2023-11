It happened at the intersection of Lower Macungie Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard, troopers said in a statement around 8:20 a.m. Fire and EMS units also responded to the scene.

Traffic was briefly detoured to Riverbend Road while crews worked the scene, and the road was cleared by 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.