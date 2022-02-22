Contact Us
Hockey Player Banned For Life After Punching Ref In Face During Game Against PA Team (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Hockey skates file photo
Hockey skates file photo Photo Credit: KeithJJ Pixabay

A junior hockey player is banned from his league for life for punching a referee in the face during a game against a Pennsylvania team.

The United State Premier Hockey League player was identified by Yahoo Sports as Paul Halloran, 20, of the South Shore Kings, of Foxborough, MA.

Trouble began on the ice in the first period of last Sunday's game against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights, when Halloran and the ref collided in front of the team benches.

The ref sent Halloran to the penalty box, and Halloran punched the ref in the face on his way over — knocking him to the ground.

The ref was reportedly not injured, but Halloran's actions won't be tolerated, according to USPHL Commissioner Bob Turrow.

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable,” Turow said.

