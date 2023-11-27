'Someone Is Going To Die Tonight': Gunman Threatened Woman In Allentown Home, Police Say

Lloyd Saunders, 44, is also charged with illegal firearm possession, simple assault, and harassment, police said.

Investigators said it happened at a home on the 900 block of West Chew Street after midnight. The victim told police Saunders aimed a gun at her and said "Someone is going to die tonight" before fleeing out the back door.

Patrol officers found Saunders a short time later with a .22 revolver in his possession, APD said.

Court records show the 44-year-old was released after posting a $5,000 bond. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4.

