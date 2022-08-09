Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Schools

Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County

Nicole Acosta
Orefield Middle School
Orefield Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports.

In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.

District officials quickly decided to close the school since the bus parking garage is near the building.

