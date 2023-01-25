Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem

A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours.

The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.

The main house also offers a rec room, a sauna, a wet bar, and an elevator, write the listing agents at Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors.

Your company can comfortably lodge in the detached guest house and reconvene at the backyard firepit.

The 2.88-acre property is located at 1673 Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township.

Click here to read the full listing on Zillow.

