Police Officer Shot In Scranton (Developing)

A Scranton Police Officer was involved in the shooting which left both the officer and suspect wounded. Both are being treated at a local trauma center, police explained in a release.

The police have emphasized that there were no fatalities.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.," police concluded in one of several releases on the incident.

Scranton police said that troopers will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to "update on the active criminal investigation into the Officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight."

Governor Josh Shapiro has released the following statement about the situation:

"Lori and I are devastated that early this morning, a brave Scranton Police Department - City of Scranton, PA officer was shot in the line of duty. We're praying for him, his family, the Scranton community, and his fellow officers who risk danger to protect our families every day."

No other details were given by officials at the time of publication. Check back here for updates

