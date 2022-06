A crash that turned deadly on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week was caused by a wrong-way driver, 6abc reports.

The car was going north in the southbound lanes when it hit another car head-on near the Allentown Service Plaza around 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 24, the outlet said citing authorities.

A passenger in the wrong-way vehicle died and both drivers were hurt.

