Woman Killed In Allentown Apartment Fire: Authorities

A weekend fire in Allentown claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman, authorities said.

Jessica Maes died after being pulled from the apartment building blaze on the 800 block of Walnut Street on Saturday, July 16, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Maes was pronounced dead around 5:50 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, officials said.

Three dogs were also killed, and a resident was displaced, The Morning Call reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Allentown Fire Department, and the Allentown Fire Marshal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.