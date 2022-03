A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Lehigh Valley.

The ticket for the Monday, March 28 drawing was sold at Maria’s Deli & Grocery on West Turner Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 11-18-39-58-62.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

