Victims In Deadly Allentown Car Crash Identified As 'Loving' Parents

Two people who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Allentown were identified by loved ones as local parents.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when it lost control, left the road, and struck a cement column just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, according to the Allentown Police Department

Responding officers found the driver and a passenger in the vehicle dead, they said.

Quamal Grant, 25, of Allentown, and Amanda Bauer Ly, 22, of Souderton (Montgomery County), have been identified as the driver and passenger, respectively, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Grant was identified on a GoFundMe as a loving dad to two sons.

"Our beloved Quamal has left the earth too soon. He leaves behind his two boys Moses and Nasir who he loved very much. Everyone who knows him speaks of his infectious smile and laid-back demeanor," Michelle Dehaarte wrote.

"We are raising funds to cover burial costs and to hopefully have something left over to put away for his sons. Anything you give is appreciated."

Grant's fundraiser had raised over $7,400 as of Monday, March 7.

Meanwhile, Ly was identified as a mom to a three-year-old girl on a GoFundMe.

"My beloved daughter Amanda Ly suddenly passed away the morning of March 5th in Allentown, PA due to a car accident. Amanda Ly was so full of love, a joy to be around, and had the most bubbly personality," Yevette Bauer wrote.

"Donations will be used to pay for funeral expenses and financial support for her beloved 3-year old daughter, Reign Caballero. Anything is greatly appreciated. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The campaign had raised over $9,100 as of Monday, March 7.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to view/donate to Grant's GoFundMe. Click here to view/donate to Ly's GoFundMe.

