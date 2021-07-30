Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

TSA Busts Quakertown Man With Loaded Gun At Lehigh Valley International Airport

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
TSA photo of the loaded handgun.
TSA photo of the loaded handgun. Photo Credit: TSA

A Quakertown man was found with a loaded handgun Thursday at the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, authorities said.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a .380 caliber handgun loaded with four bullets in the man's carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint, TSA officials said.

Officers spotted the loaded red and black colored gun in the man’s carry-on bag and alerted the airport authority police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, and cited the Bucks County man, authorities said.

"Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances," according to the official TSA website.

"This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online."

Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Click here for a full list of civil penalties.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, TSA officials said.

"Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared."

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm visit the official TSA website.

This is the second gun caught by TSA this year at the Lehigh Valley International Airport checkpoints, officials said.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.