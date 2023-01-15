Teen Killed At Hazle Township Movie Theater Was 'Specifically Targeted,' Police Say

A Pennsylvania teenager who was the victim of a targeted shooting in the lobby of a Luzerne County movie theater has died from his injuries, according to state police.

Luis Manuel Luna, 19, of Hazleton, died from injuries sustained in a shooting at approximately 8;15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Regal Cinema on Laurel Mall Drive in the Hazle Township.

According to police, Manuel Luna suffered multiple gunshot wounds while he was in the arcade and lobby area of the theater before the gunman fled the area.

Manuel Luna was transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, and he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials announced.

“Although this shooting happened in a public place, where people were put in direct danger, this shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was specifically targeted,” according to state police.

A GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Luna’s family was set up following his death to help offset funeral costs and support his grieving mother.

The killing remains under investigation but is believed to have been an isolated incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident or shooter has been asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police barrack in Hazleton by calling (570) 459-3890.

