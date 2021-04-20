Teen Boy In Custody After Stabbing 15-Year-Old Girl In Allentown Park

A teen boy is in custody after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl in an Allentown park Monday night, according to several news reports.

Police quickly took the 14-year-old suspect into custody after he reportedly fled from the Bucky Boyle Park shortly after 8:10 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports.

The 15-year-old girl suffered a “serious injury” and was in stable condition at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Bill Lake told the news outlet.

