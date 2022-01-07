Suspect Saved By Allentown Officer He Was Running From

A suspect dove into the water to elude police — but they jumped in after him to save his life, authorities in Lehigh County said.

Officer Phil Shedaker pulled 21-year-old Pablo Acevedo-Santiago from the water in Canal Park around 1 a.m. Friday, July 1, Allentown police said.

Patrol officers had spotted an unoccupied vehicle parked after hours. They approached him, and he ran and jumped into the water.

Officer Patrick Bull and Sergeant Scott Snyder also helped bring the man to shore, police said.

Acevedo-Santiago, of Allentown, was charged with false identification to law enforcement authorities and disorderly conduct.

