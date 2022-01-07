Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Suspect Saved By Allentown Officer He Was Running From

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A suspect dove into the water to elude police — but they jumped in after him to save his life, authorities in Lehigh County said.

Officer Phil Shedaker pulled 21-year-old Pablo Acevedo-Santiago from the water in Canal Park around 1 a.m. Friday, July 1, Allentown police said.

Patrol officers had spotted an unoccupied vehicle parked after hours. They approached him, and he ran and jumped into the water.

Officer Patrick Bull and Sergeant Scott Snyder also helped bring the man to shore, police said.

Acevedo-Santiago, of Allentown, was charged with false identification to law enforcement authorities and disorderly conduct.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.