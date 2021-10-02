Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Support Surges For Family Of Lehigh County Man Who Died Days After Monroe County Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher and Rachel Snyder
Christopher and Rachel Snyder Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Support is pouring in for the family of a 49-year-old Lehigh County man who died days after sustaining injuries in a crash that occurred in Monroe County.

As of Oct. 1, over $1,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for the loved ones of Christopher Snyder, of Lowhill Township.

Snyder was driving alone on Route 33 South in Stroudsburg on Sept. 26 when he struck a tree, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sept. 29 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the coroner's office.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

On the fundraiser, he was remembered as a loving man and a hard worker who always made sure his wife Rachel and her daughter Faith were taken care of.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg Barracks.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.