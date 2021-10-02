Support Surges For Family Of Lehigh County Man Who Died Days After Monroe County Crash

Support is pouring in for the family of a 49-year-old Lehigh County man who died days after sustaining injuries in a crash that occurred in Monroe County.

As of Oct. 1, over $1,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for the loved ones of Christopher Snyder, of Lowhill Township.

Snyder was driving alone on Route 33 South in Stroudsburg on Sept. 26 when he struck a tree, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sept. 29 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the coroner's office.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

On the fundraiser, he was remembered as a loving man and a hard worker who always made sure his wife Rachel and her daughter Faith were taken care of.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg Barracks.

