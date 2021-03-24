Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh
Lehigh

Skeletal Remains Found Near Lehigh Shopping Center ID As 36-Year-Old NY Man

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Bryan Geel
Bryan Geel Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Skeletal remains found near a Lehigh County shopping center were identified as a 36-year-old New York man, PennLive reports.

The remains of Bryan Geel Jr., 36, of Chatham, N.Y., was found March 8 in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Hoover Avenue in Hanover Township, the news outlet reports.

The area where investigators found the body of Geel Jr. is also not far from a shopping center on Airport Road that houses a BJ's Wholesale Club, PennLive says.

An autopsy was performed on March 9 by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, the outlet reports.

The coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police at the Bethlehem barracks are investigating the case.

