Several Students Assaulted At Lehigh University Fraternity, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Lehigh University
Lehigh University Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons user Joseph Giansante '76

Police are on the hunt for five suspects accused of assaulting multiple Lehigh University students at a fraternity house over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Theta Chi fraternity house around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Lehigh Unversity police chief Jason Schiffer said in a HawkWatch alert.

As the suspects fled the scene, they "made threats of weapons and possibly returning," Schiffer said.

Police were looking for five Hispanic males: one in black pants and a red jacket, one in blue jeans and a black shirt, one in blue jeans and a black sweatshirt and baseball cap, one in blue jeans and possibly a blue jacket, and another in dark pants and a yellow shirt.

Police did not specify if anyone was being treated for injuries.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Lehigh University Police Department at (610) 758-4200.

