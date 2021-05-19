Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Witnesses In Bethlehem Crash That Ejected, Seriously Injured Driver

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem Police
Bethlehem Police Photo Credit: https://www.bethlehem-pa.gov/Police

Bethlehem Police are seeking witnesses to a Tuesday afternoon crash on Route 378 that ejected and seriously injured the driver.

The driver hit a guardrail on the southbound side near the 8th Avenue exit just before 3:40 p.m., according to Bethlehem Police.

The driver was ejected and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Fountain Hill for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Matthew Vanic at 610-865-7000, mvanic@bethlehem-pa.gov, or use the tip line at 610-691-6660.

