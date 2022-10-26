Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said.

PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 861-2026.

