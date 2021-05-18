Report: DWI Hit-Run Leads To Struggle, Arrest Of Allentown Passenger Found With Loaded Handgun

An alleged DWI hit-run crash led to illegal weapons and resisting arrest charges for the backseat Allentown passenger who was found with a handgun and struggled with officers who confiscated it early Tuesday morning, a report says.

Devon Thomas Negron, 22, was in the back seat of a red Subaru Impreza with a “black in color handgun (CNK 9 mm) ... loaded with 22 round(s) (of) 9mm ammunition inside an extended magazine with a capacity of 30 rounds” when the driver backed into an occupied vehicle in an East Third Street parking lot around 4:20 a.m. and failed to stop, LehighValleyLive reports citing Bethlehem Police and court records.

The vehicle was stopped by police about a block away when Negron grabbed the firearm from his waistband, alarming officers who “quickly reacted and struggled with fighting the gun out of the defendant’s hands” before taking him into custody, charging him and lodging him in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail, the report says.

