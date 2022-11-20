Racial Attack Leaves 22-Year-Old Victim With Swollen Lip: Bethlehem PD

Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two men called a 22-year-old victim a racial slur and then attacked him, they said.

The victim was walking near S. New and Morton streets around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 when one male called out to him "using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim’s race," police said.

The victim was then confronted by him and another male, before being struck in the face causing a gash and swelling to his lip, police said. Following the assault, the victim went to a friend’s home nearby and called police. The suspects left the area prior to police arrival.

The victim described the person who assaulted him as a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches in height, with dark colored hair.

The investigation into this offense remains ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time. The Bethlehem Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this offense, or anyone with information on the involved subjects to contact us at (610)865-7000 or bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.