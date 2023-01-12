Questions Remain In Allentown Apartment Shooting

At least two people were shot during a tense few hours at the Bridgeview Apartment building in Allentown on Wednesday, Jan. 11, authorities have revealed.

A large police presence swarmed the 701 Harrison Street residence at about 6:30 p.m., when emergency dispatchers received reports of an ongoing shooting, Daily Voice has reported.

Now, the department says two victims were found to be suffering from "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds — one was discovered at the scene, and another reportedly checked into a nearby hospital.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody as of the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The matter remains under investigation, but authorities are asking for the public's help. To submit a tip, call detectives at 610-437-7753 ext. 1, or visit the Allentown Police webpage.

