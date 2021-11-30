Police Search For 5 Suspects Caught Swiping $20K Worth Of Merch From Lehigh Valley Ulta

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help locating five men believed to have stolen nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Lehigh Valley Ulta Beauty store.

The group was seen Monday around 6:20 p.m. walking into the store on North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie, stealing store merchandise and filling their personal bags, Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The suspects stayed in the store for less than a minute and fled prior to police arrival, Branosky said.

The group, thought to be five males wearing face coverings, allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan heading towards Hamilton Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395 -1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-1595996.

