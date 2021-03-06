Police: New York Woman Identified As Allentown Stabbing Suspect

A New York woman was identified as the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Allentown Tuesday night, authorities said.

Arriving officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Linden Street on a report of a stabbing, and found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries at approximately 7 p.m., Allentown police said.

While the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officers apprehended Chanel Rivers, 36, of Brooklyn, NY at the scene, police said.

Rivers was charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

She was released from custody after posting $20,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

She awaits a preliminary hearing on June 22, court records show.

