Philly Driver Charged After High-Speed Chase In Lehigh, Police Say

Sampson Snottee Nyawkun, 21, of Philadelphia, led state police on a high-speed chase down I-78 Monday, authorities say.
A Philadelphia man is in jail after leading state police on a high-speed chase down I-78 in Lehigh County, authorities say. 

Sampson Snottee Nyawkun, 21, was booked on evading police, marijuana possession and related counts on Monday, Nov. 28, said troopers in a release. 

Nyawkun was driving west on I-78 near Upper Saucon Township with a female passenger at around 12:15 p.m., when state police noticed a "vehicle code violation" on his Buick and signaled for him to stop, according to officials. 

After pulling over and speaking with troopers, Nyawkun fled the scene in his car, police said. 

Authorities gave chase and were able to stop Nyawkun's vehicle using a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Pike Avenue and Vera Cruz Road, but he continued to run away on foot, they said. 

He was apprehended by state police walking along I-78. Neither he nor his passenger was injured in the chase, officials said. 

