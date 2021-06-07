Contact Us
Police & Fire

'Person In Crisis' Rescued From Ledge Of Allentown Bridge

Nicole Acosta
8th Street Bridge
8th Street Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Lehigh County rescued a person apparently threatening to jump off the ledge of an Allentown bridge late Monday night, authorities said.

Officers were able to convince the person to come back over the ledge of the 8th Street Bridge after a few hours on the scene, Allentown police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was temporarily closed to eastbound and westbound traffic below the bridge.

No further information was available.

