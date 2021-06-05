Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Pedestrian, 60, Fatally Struck By Driver In Whitehall Township

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver at the Whitehall Township and Allentown City line Wednesday evening.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver at the Whitehall Township and Allentown City line Wednesday evening. Photo Credit: Whitehall Township Police Department

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver at the Whitehall Township and Allentown City line Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Edwin Rodriguez, 60, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest nearly half an hour after the crash on North 7th Street near Sumner Avenue in Whitehall Township around 5:55 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.

An autopsy will be performed on May 7 to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Whitehall Township Police Department did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.