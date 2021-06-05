Pedestrian, 60, Fatally Struck By Driver In Whitehall Township

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver at the Whitehall Township and Allentown City line Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Edwin Rodriguez, 60, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest nearly half an hour after the crash on North 7th Street near Sumner Avenue in Whitehall Township around 5:55 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.

An autopsy will be performed on May 7 to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Whitehall Township Police Department did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

