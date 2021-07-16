Contact Us
PD: Man With Axe Charged In Allentown Assault

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police.
Allentown police. Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department/Facebook

Police in Lehigh County have charged an Allentown man with using an axe to injure another man.

Officers responding to a home in the 700 block of Mulberry Street around 7:25 p.m. Thursday for an assault in progress found Wilfredo Perez, 70, holding an axe, according to the Allentown Police Department.

There was another man in the home suffering a life-threatening injury, police said. He was treated on scene and taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

Details surrounding the assault were not made public.

Perez was charged with criminal attempt (homicide), aggravated assault, and simple assault.

He was sent to Lehigh County Jail with bail denied, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 22.

