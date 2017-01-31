Contact Us
PA State Police Seek Info In Shooting Outside Lehigh Valley Supermarket

Pennsylvania State Police believe the pictured Nissan SUV was involved in the incident. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver apparently connected to a shooting outside a supermarket in the Lehigh Valley.

The shooting broke out outside Giant Food Store in the 7100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie just before 6 p.m. Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported. 

Investigators believe the pictured Nissan SUV was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville 610-395-1438 

