PA State Police Seek Info In Shooting Outside Lehigh Valley Supermarket

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver apparently connected to a shooting outside a supermarket in the Lehigh Valley.

The shooting broke out outside Giant Food Store in the 7100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie just before 6 p.m. Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the pictured Nissan SUV was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police - Fogelsville 610-395-1438

