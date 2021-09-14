PA State Police Search For Vehicle In Deadly Hit-Run Crash On I-78

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Allentown last week.

Troopers responding to I-78 westbound at mile marker 58 on Sept. 9 around 10:15 a.m. on a report of a fatal car crash were told a maroon Subaru Forester or Outback was possibly involved and left the scene after impact, PA State Police said.

Police initially believed the car may have front-end damage. After further investigation, it was determined the vehicle may have minor to no damage from impact, state police said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Lehigh Street from I-78.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at (610) 395 – 1438 and reference number PA21-1236419.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.