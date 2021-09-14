Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA
Police & Fire

PA State Police Search For Vehicle In Deadly Hit-Run Crash On I-78

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police believe a maroon Subaru Forester or Outback was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-78 in Allentown.
Police believe a maroon Subaru Forester or Outback was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-78 in Allentown. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Allentown last week.

Troopers responding to I-78 westbound at mile marker 58 on Sept. 9 around 10:15 a.m. on a report of a fatal car crash were told a maroon Subaru Forester or Outback was possibly involved and left the scene after impact, PA State Police said.

Police initially believed the car may have front-end damage. After further investigation, it was determined the vehicle may have minor to no damage from impact, state police said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Lehigh Street from I-78.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at (610) 395 – 1438 and reference number PA21-1236419.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.