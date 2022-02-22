Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
PA State Police Look For Hit-Run Driver In Route 22 Crash

Nicole Acosta
Screenshot of dashcam footage.
Screenshot of dashcam footage. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police police seek the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck another car on Route 22 in Lehigh County and fled, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the westbound side at mile marker 323.6 in Hanover Township on a report of a hit-and-run crash around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, state police said.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling in the right lane when a dark-colored sedan changing lanes from the left to the right lane struck the SUV, causing it to overturn into the right shoulder, according to PSP.

The incident was captured on a nearby driver's dashboard camera.

The 64-year-old male driver from New Ringgold and his 57-year-old female passenger from Northampton were treated by EMS at the scene, state police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) - 861 - 2026.

