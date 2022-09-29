PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports.

Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.

Koebert, who's scheduled to be released in October, was charged with terroristic threats, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from Fox56.

